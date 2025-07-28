A cancer survivor is launching a new support group for ladies.

With the help of Target Ovarian Cancer and the support of the Big C in Lynn, Downham woman Diane Boothby is launching a ladies' support group for those who have been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Diane, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in January 2022 and has since gone on to campaign through fundraisers and events to highlight the disease, said she knows how important this support group will be for those facing the challenges of the disease.

Diane Boothby is launching a new ovarian cancer support group in Lynn

The support group will provide a safe and encouraging space for women to share their experiences, receive support, and find hope.

There will be a launch on Monday, August 18, at the Big C on Railway Road in Lynn.

Diane said: “For a long time, I have hoped to be able to do this. I will be the facilitator of the group, and we already have 12 ladies interested.”

The CEO of the Big C will be attending the launch event, as will key figures from Target Ovarian Cancer, the Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board, East of England Cancer Alliance, and nurses from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.