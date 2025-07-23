A new fast food takeaway is set to open its doors next week - with discounts on its first two days.

Miami Chicken, located at 95 Norfolk Street in Lynn, will officially be opening on Monday at midday, aiming to provide fresh, affordable meals to the community while creating new job opportunities.

This venture marks an important milestone for owner Ghafarat Shahid, who believes it will make a positive contribution to the local economy.

Mr Shahid said: “It's another food option for people in the town.”

On its first two days – Monday and Tuesday – there will be a 50% discount on all collection orders to celebrate the opening.

Miami Chicken will be offering chicken, kebabs, and burgers as a takeaway service, with a few seats available inside for those wanting to sit in and eat.