The Bakers Tea Room opens in historic heart of King's Lynn
A new tea room has opened for the first time today in Lynn's historic Saturday Market Place.
The Bakers Tea Room has been established by long-time friends Keith Harrington and Paul Brandon, along with their wives, Suzy Harrington and Teresa Brandon.
The business has been set up in partnership with long-established traditional bakers and confectioners Smiths the Bakers, of which Paul is director, and which has a shop next door at 1 High Street. This shop is run by Paul and Teresa's daughter, Cheryl Rix.
Teresa told the Lynn News: "The idea for the tea room came about because at the shop next door we were inundated with people wanting to sit down for a cup of tea and cake.
"We get a lot of tourists in this part of town and on our first morning of opening today, it has been such a success. This historic area of Lynn is the perfect setting for our business."
The new business, located at 7 Saturday Market Place, has created seven new jobs and it will be managed by Maxine Garner.
The tea room offers a selection of light meals available all day, such as soup of the day, hot potatoes, freshly made sandwiches, traditional batons of white or granary bread with a choice of fillings, generous five-inch baps, toasted sandwiches and paninis.
Traditional savoury bakes include short crust sausage rolls, slices, pies and quiches. The menu also includes freshly made salads and a variety of puddings served with cream, ice cream or custard.
There is also a wide selection of fresh cream cakes, slices of cake of the day and Danish pastries.
Bakers Afternoon Teas, which need to be booked 24 hours in advance, include sandwiches, a choice of scones and a selection of cakes and desserts served with tea or a coffee. There is also an option designed for children.
The range of teas is supplied from Nelsons and Norfolk.
The tea room is open from 10am-4pm Mondays to Saturday and, in addition, will open for special events, such as the Hanse water ski race and Heritage Open Day.
Smiths the Bakers has been a royal warrant holder for more than 30 years.
