A new tea room has opened for the first time today in Lynn's historic Saturday Market Place.

The Bakers Tea Room has been established by long-time friends Keith Harrington and Paul Brandon, along with their wives, Suzy Harrington and Teresa Brandon.

The business has been set up in partnership with long-established traditional bakers and confectioners Smiths the Bakers, of which Paul is director, and which has a shop next door at 1 High Street. This shop is run by Paul and Teresa's daughter, Cheryl Rix.

Pictured outside the new tea room are Paul Brandon, left, his wife Teresa, second left, and Suzy and Keith Harrington (15606894)

Teresa told the Lynn News: "The idea for the tea room came about because at the shop next door we were inundated with people wanting to sit down for a cup of tea and cake.

"We get a lot of tourists in this part of town and on our first morning of opening today, it has been such a success. This historic area of Lynn is the perfect setting for our business."

The new business, located at 7 Saturday Market Place, has created seven new jobs and it will be managed by Maxine Garner.

The interior of the new tea room in Saturday Market Place (15606897)

The tea room offers a selection of light meals available all day, such as soup of the day, hot potatoes, freshly made sandwiches, traditional batons of white or granary bread with a choice of fillings, generous five-inch baps, toasted sandwiches and paninis.

Traditional savoury bakes include short crust sausage rolls, slices, pies and quiches. The menu also includes freshly made salads and a variety of puddings served with cream, ice cream or custard.

There is also a wide selection of fresh cream cakes, slices of cake of the day and Danish pastries.

Bakers Afternoon Teas, which need to be booked 24 hours in advance, include sandwiches, a choice of scones and a selection of cakes and desserts served with tea or a coffee. There is also an option designed for children.

The Bakers Tea Room in Saturday Market Place (15606899)

The range of teas is supplied from Nelsons and Norfolk.

The tea room is open from 10am-4pm Mondays to Saturday and, in addition, will open for special events, such as the Hanse water ski race and Heritage Open Day.

Smiths the Bakers has been a royal warrant holder for more than 30 years.