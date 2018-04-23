New team steps up to lead Conservative association in West Norfolk

A senior councillor has been named as the new chairman of the North West Norfolk Conservative Association.

West Norfolk Council deputy leader Elizabeth Nockolds took over the role at the body’s annual general meeting.

She succeeds former council leader Nick Daubney, who held the position for the past two years and has now been appointed as the association’s president.

Mrs Nockolds said: “I am delighted to take on this role in this important year as we select candidates to stand for the Conservatives across the constituency for the local elections in May 2019.

“I would like to thank Nick Daubney who has served as chairman through a busy time with the EU referendum, the Norfolk County Council elections and the unexpected general election.

Three new officers have become part of the senior association officer team with Sam Sandell from North Creake appointed as deputy chairman of membership and finance, Graham Middleton from King’s Lynn as deputy chairman political and Richard Blunt from Walpole St Peter as treasurer.

Mrs Nockolds added: “It is important to bring a new generation forward and into the officer team, I look forward to working with them to build on a long local history of Conservative success in North West Norfolk.”

Former president George Eve was appointed as an honorary vice-president.