Plans to add a new floor to flats devastated by a large fire earlier this year have been approved.

The huge blaze engulfed the properties above Merkur Slots on Purfleet Street in Lynn back in March, with the building covered in protective scaffolding and sheeting ever since.

While the casino has remained open, the first and second floors were extensively damaged and the roof - which has been “condemned” - needs to be reconstructed.

Drone pictures showed the impact of the fire on the building on Purfleet Street. Picture: The Drone Guy

Now, West Norfolk Council has approved a planning application from Ben Warren to add a new third floor while this work is carried out.

A planning statement submitted by agent Signet Design, an architectural and engineering consultant, says: “It should be noted that the existing building has recently suffered major fire damage and currently shrouded in protective scaffolding and sheeting, and this has given an opportunity to further utilise the footprint of the existing building by adding the third floor.”

The new floor will add an additional two flats, with the first and second floors also remaining residential properties once fixed.

Emergency services at Purfleet Street following the fire. Picture: Kris Johnston

Merkur Slots will continue to operate on the ground floor.

“The proposals will not have any impact on the adjacent properties in terms of amenity or loss of privacy or light or any detrimental effect on the street scene,” the planning statement added.

Meanwhile, a design and access statement said: “The applicant is seeking to provide a very high-quality dwellings for single person and small family living.”

The Lynn News was told by a resident that the fire started due to an electrical fault in one of the flats.

Inside of two residents’ flat after the fire

It resulted in a total of 11 fire crews being called to the scene, as well as an ambulance and the police, who closed off Purfleet Street and Baker Lane.