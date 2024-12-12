A new adult gaming centre has officially opened in Lynn’s town centre.

Merkur Slots, which was granted planning permission in September, is welcoming people to its Vancouver Quarter premises.

Signs outside the former Burger King building are advertising ‘top games’, while passers-by have previously been encouraged to download the business’ smartphone app for “instant rewards and offers”.

Merkur Slots has opened its third casino in Lynn's town centre

There are already existing Merkur Slots on Purfleet Street and Norfolk Street, just a short walk away.

The latest casino is open 24 hours a day, with the likes of bingo and slots machines on offer, and a ‘Now Open’ banner is greeting customers today.

Close by, The Cornshire Group has been granted planning permission to change the use of the Blue Inc clothing store - also in the Vancouver Quarter - into an adult gaming centre.