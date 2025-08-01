Councillors have agreed to push ahead with further design, survey and financial work to bring a new swimming pool to town.

Over recent months, West Norfolk Council has completed initial feasibility work exploring opportunities for investing in and improving leisure facilities in Lynn and Hunsanton.

Last week, the authority said it cannot progress its plans to improve facilities at the Oasis pool in Hunstanton because of work needed to the nearby promenade.

Councillors have agreed to push ahead with further design, survey and financial work to replace the St James Swimming Pool in Lynn

However, last night, after careful consideration, full council agreed to the further design, survey and financial work needed to produce a business case for a major upgrade of Lynnsport - incorporating a brand new swimming pool to replace the current St James facility.

The next stage of project development, which will also include engagement with key stakeholders and the wider community, will help councillors make a decision on whether to proceed with this significant investment.

Cllr Simon Ring, deputy council leader and cabinet member for business, said: “It is vital we provide opportunities for all our residents to access affordable, truly modern and sustainable facilities, to help promote active lifestyles and wellbeing, meeting the local needs of today and those of future generations.

The planned rebuild of the Oasis in Hunstanton remains ‘very much on the table’. Picture: Google Maps

“Our current centres are reaching the end of their lives and that means we need to invest to offer new, fit-for-purpose, health, swim and fitness facilities for our communities, which will help more residents to lead healthy, active lifestyles.

“New facilities will also be considerably cheaper to run and maintain.

“A new pool at Lynnsport, to replace St James, was identified as the most viable option in a study looking at various sites in Lynn. This also found there were no suitable alternative sites in the town centre.

“With a major upgrade to Lynnsport, we have the exciting opportunity for a very modern sports and fitness hub for Lynn.”

Cllr Ring added: “At Hunstanton, the planned rebuild of the Oasis remains very much on the table and will be considered as part of a comprehensive Hunstanton masterplan, due to progress to cabinet in 2026, to ensure the Oasis becomes an integral part of, and complements, a wider more ambitious plan to revitalise the town.

“This plan will also take into consideration the essential repairs needed to the promenade and sea defences. In the meantime, the council will continue with the planned maintenance programme at the Oasis.”

The St James Swimming Pool, which opened in 1975, and Oasis Leisure Centre, dating back to 1984, are coming to the end of their economic lives and are increasingly expensive to run.

Both have high energy costs and carbon emissions due to age and inefficient design.

They would need significant investment to keep them running in the coming years. In addition, Lynnsport is now 34 years old and requires significant capital investment to modernise its facilities, according to the council.