Work is due to start next week for five months installing new traffic lights at a busy, major roundabout.

All traffic signals at Lynn’s Hardwick roundabout on the A47 are being renewed with work starting on Tuesday, September 30 until next February.

National Highways has said the work will be carried out on week days from 8pm to 6am.

The Hardwick roundabout in Lynn

Its website says: “To work safely, we'll need to close each lane on Hardwick roundabout at various times. We'll only close one lane at any time. Drivers will be able to use the roundabout throughout our work.

“We'll need some closures in January 2026 and will give you more information nearer the time.”

Once completed, the new signals will improve traffic flow, National Highways has said.

News of the work sparked comments on social media with people saying five months was a “ridiculous” amount of time and others hoping the new signals would improve safety with people citing near misses at the roundabout and drivers running red lights.

Other remarks were installing cameras would help to make the roundabout safer and some comments were made about the poor condition of the road line markings and signage.