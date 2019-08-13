New classes designed to be fun while getting fit using mini-trampolines are about to launch in Lynn.

((BOUNCE)) was founded in 2014 and within three years became known as one of the fastest growing fitness companies in the UK. Classes will be run at Providence Street Community Centre by qualified teacher Nikol Kaderabkova, beginning on Wednesday, August 28.

Nikol, 26, a qualified teacher, who lives in Cambridgeshire, already runs regular classes in London.

Intructor Nikol is pictured on the left at one of her London classes (15160042)

She told the Lynn News: "It's amazing. It doesn't feel as though you are exercising. You feel like you are a child, and it brings back that fun mentality."

She will be running two classes at the community centre, one on Wednesday evenings from 8pm to 9pm and the other, which is child-friendly, on Sunday mornings, from 9.30am to 10.30am.

"On Sundays, mums and dads can bring along the kids. If the child is under eight, they can go onto the trampoline with a parent, but we do have toys available to keep them occupied while their parents are doing the class.

Getting fit using trampolines in a ((Bounce)) class (15153937)

"Children who are over eight have the option of being booked to go onto a trampoline. The exercise is suitable for all levels of fitness and all ages. Some people who come along to our classes are in their 70s," said Nikol.

"The exercise is three times more effective than floor-based fitness thanks to the addition of gravity and g-force provided by the trampoline.

"Across the UK our classes follow the same choreographed tracks. That means that you can visit any class we operate and enjoy the same style workout even if you are away from home. Our new choreography comes out four times a year and keeps things fresh, upbeat and drives fast results."

The starting capacity of classes is 20 people, with cost ranging from £6.25 to £6.75 for the hour-long session. All classes have to be booked online as all payments are also processed online.

This can be done up to the point of the class starting, although a place can't be guaranteed until the booking is complete.

Bounce King's Lynn Facebook page will give details of any new classes, updates, or to see what is going on at the London studios.

To book, visit https://bouncefitbody.com/pages/book-a-class