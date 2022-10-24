A new jury has been sworn in to try the case of a woman accused of murdering another in Lynn in April.

A trial had begun last week to hear the case of Birute Klicneliene, 50, who has been charged with the murder of Dace Kalkerte, who was also 50, at a property in Highgate on Easter weekend.

Ms Kalkerte was found with serious injuries at around 12.30am on Saturday, April 16. She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she later died.

Police have sealed off the area around Highgate in King's Lynn. (56111281)

A post-mortem examination found that she died as a result of stab wounds to the abdomen.

Yesterday, a new trial began at Lynn Crown Court after last week’s proceedings were stopped and the jury was discharged as a juror was excused for health reasons.

A new jury of nine men and three women was sworn in to try the case.

Prosecutor Andrew Jackson, opening the case, said that when Ms Kalkerte’s body was examined after her death, it was discovered that she had sustained a total of 25 stab wounds.

“Her body had been found in the hallway of the flat and in the kitchen of the flat was found a large knife on the floor,” he said.

“That knife contained the blood of Dace Kalkerte but also had the defendant’s DNA on the handle.”

Ms Kalkerte had sustained multiple injuries to internal organs, and major bleeding led to a cardiac arrest.

The jury was told the victim, who hailed from Latvia, had also been stabbed in her mouth, which led to some bleeding in her airways.

“There were wounds to her right hand, which showed that she had tried to defend herself from the knife wielded by her killer,” Mr Jackson added.

“In the opinion of the pathologist who examined her, she was the victim of a sustained, sharp force assault.”

The jury heard that Ms Kalkerte and Klicneliene, who is originally from Lithuania, had spent some time on the evening on Friday, April 15 at allotments around a 20-minute walk away from the Highgate flat with their partners.

The partners and the defendant were colleagues, but it was the first time Ms Kalkerte and Klicneliene had met.

Later in the evening, the two women made the journey back to the Highgate property, arriving there at about 10.15pm.

“Initially, they seemed to get on very well,” Mr Jackson said.

“Ms Kalkerte had no qualms inviting the defendant into her flat.”

The court heard that emergency services arrived on the scene after being called at about 12.22am when Klicneliene asked a neighbour for help.

“When the defendant was spoken to later by the police, she denied responsibility for the murder.

“She told the police she had been asleep in the flat and had been awoken by noises,” Mr Jackson added.

The defendant said she had found Ms Kalkerte’s body near the door.

“She said she had hugged Ms Kalkerte and pulled the knife out of her but she later said she couldn’t remember that,” the prosecutor said.

“She said she had woken up and seen a blonde man with a shaven head and either a tattoo or a cigarette behind his ear walking away from the landing of the flats.”

After police arrested her, they wanted to take her clothing, given that blood had been found on it.

But Mr Jackson said the police had “investigated the possibility of another killer” but there was no evidence of this.

“They got CCTV footage and having examined that footage, they were able to account for the people they could find on that CCTV footage,” he said.

“CCTV evidence has discounted the possibility of another assailant.”

And Mr Jackson said, despite Klicneliene saying her phone had run out of battery, meaning she could not make calls to the emergency services after finding Ms Kalkerte’s body, call logs found she had been on the phone to a friend and her sister in the hour before an emergency call was made.

Klicneliene, of Sir Lewis Street, North Lynn, denies murder.

The trial continues.