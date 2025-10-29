A new documentary taking an in-depth look at a disgraced head teacher’s arrest will air this weekend.

The Discovery Plus-produced Inside the Arrest launches this Friday at 10pm, with Greg Hill - the former Howard Junior School head - under the spotlight.

It will focus on his arrest outside the Gaywood school back in early March 2023, while also touching on the crime that led to it.

Hill harassed a 23-year-old staff member who worked under him, leaving her feeling “petrified” and “vulnerable”.

During his arrest, he resisted officers, feigned unconsciousness, threatened legal action and compared his treatment to that of George Floyd.

The footage will play a prominent role in the documentary episode, which is the first in a series.

Senior Lynn News staff members Kris Johnston and Rebekah Chilvers are among those providing commentary throughout it.

Inside the Arrest airs on the Really channel at 10pm on Friday, and subsequent episodes on other arrests air weekly thereafter.

This week’s episode will also be available to stream on Discovery+ afterwards.

As well as Hill, it will also focus on Virginia McCullough - who murdered her parents before concealing their bodies within their home for several years.

She was arrested in 2023 in Great Baddow, Essex, and was later jailed for life.

Hill, meanwhile, was originally jailed for 20 weeks for his offences.

He was subsequently put back behind bars on a number of occasions for breaches of his restraining order and other court orders.

The disgraced teacher is still believed to live at home with his mother at Valley Way in Fakenham.