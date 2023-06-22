The first phase of work at a multi-million pound brownfield development site is “nearly finished”, according to councillors.

Businesses have been invited to rent out the first units at Lynn’s Nar Ouse Business Park, off Nar Ouse Way, which are due to be up and running by October.

This is part of a West Norfolk Council and Norfolk County Council project to open up the east side of the site, with £8million in capital funding being made available earlier this year as part of the county’s devolution deal with the Government.

The first phase of work at Lynn's Nar Ouse Business Park is expected to be finished by October

And that was bolstered by an additional £500,000 in February, which is being used to construct roads and infrastructure across the business park.

Plans were also revealed for a new medical centre to be built in the South Lynn area.

Light industrial units and offices will be available for businesses to rent – with the first phases of buildings “nearly finished”. A “fit-out” is currently taking place at the first already-let unit, which should be up and running by October.

A borough council spokesperson said: “Interested parties are invited to contact us about other offices, light industrial units, and development land that will become available on completion of the road infrastructure.”

The road infrastructure off Nar Ouse Way is being constructed in three phases, with the first of these also due to be completed by October.

The second phase will involve providing access to the proposed new NHS Norfolk and Waveney Primary Care Hub.

The borough council spokesman added: “The new build, state of the art facility, will provide a wide range of health and wellbeing services for West Norfolk residents.

“This has been included in phase two of the road infrastructure so it is ready for when the new facility opens in March 2024, with the final road phase completing later in 2024.”