Prepare to step into a whole new world when a new amusement centre offering virtual reality experiences opens in Lynn on Saturday.

Virtuam Ltd is opening its Virtual Reality Entertainment Centre at its base at Unit 7, Paxman Road, Hardwick Industrial Estate.

New adventures await at Lynn's Virtual Reality Entertainment Centre (11662446)

Jason Fey, who owns the business along with his wife, Paula, said they were excited to see their idea for the business reach fruition.

He said: "It's a very exciting time for us. We have worked really hard to see this finally become a reality."

He said virtual reality was a fantastic media: "People can expect a wide range of experiences. People are actually transported into another world when they take part."

Get ready for a rollercoaster ride (11662443)

The virtual reality experiences, which “provide the ultimate in real life adventures”, are divided into various categories including racing, extreme adrenaline sports, platform shooting games, flying, rollercoasters and more.

The VR Experiences offer all kinds of adventures including soaring over Paris's streets as a bald eagle, racing down the steep slopes of a mountain in a luge and diving down to the bottom of the ocean to meet monsters of the deep.

And VR Simulators will allow people to take part in extreme adrenaline sports such as flying, skydiving, parachuting and rafting to name but a few.

Said Jason: "Some of the experiences are interactive which people can play, and others are like watching a movie.

"The experiences last four to 16 minutes and there is big screen in the area where people are waiting so they can watch other people play.

"We have plans to introduce a Tron bike experience in October," he added.

VR simulators (11662440)

The centre also plans to involve local schools and colleges, as the virtual reality experiences will provide an extra learning platform for the students.

The Virtual Reality Entertainment Centre opens at 10am on Saturday, June 8. Group bookings can be made if required. More details are available on the website www.virtuam.co.uk