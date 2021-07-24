A scaled-back revised proposal for the controversial Parkway development in Gaywood is to be discussed by the West Norfolk Council cabinet on Wednesday, August 3.

If approved by both cabinet and then council, a new planning application could be submitted the following month.

The original scheme for 379 homes was halted following a cabinet decision in June and council decision earlier this month.

GV Picture of Land which is being Proposed for Possible New Housing Development for the Gaywood Area...Land between King's Lynn Academy Site off Queen Mary Road/Parkway Gaywood and Howard Junior School. (49529279)

Environmentalists had objected to homes being built on a wildlife area.

Officers were asked to develop a revised scheme that was contained within the former College of West Anglia site off Parkway.

The new scheme is for approximately 228 homes, with a mix of two, three and four-bed properties available for sale and private rent as well as 15 per cent affordable properties.

Stuart Dark, leader of the council, said: "I asked for a review of the original scheme, following which we determined that it wasn't appropriate to continue with it as envisaged.

Norfolk County Council election candidates 2021 - Stuart Dark, Conservative, Dersingham division (49529284)

"We listened to what people had been saying and made a promise that we would not develop anything on the eastern side of the Parkway site.

"When we made the decision, we said we would look to get the new development plan in as soon as possible. I am delighted that officers have come up with a scheme that meets our commitment of delivering much-needed and affordable housing in King's Lynn, provides a financial return to the council, far exceeds both current and proposed planning legislation in terms of its green credentials, and enables us to keep our promise to the public.

"This proposal gives prompt clarity and reassurance to concerned residents about the surrounding green space."

Extinction Rebellion activists protesting at the Parkway site in Gaywood (49529255)

Paul Kunes, cabinet member for environment, said: "We are recommending to cabinet and council that it takes a conscious decision to invest a significant amount in environmental enhancements. That will make this an exemplar scheme which links firmly to our carbon reduction commitment.

"Our fabric-first approach would see each new home on this development being built with air source heat pumps and underfloor heating to maximise their efficiency and minimise their impact on the environment.

"Homes where roofs are aligned with the sun will have photo voltaic panels installed. Parking spaces will be electric charging ready, with ducts and draw strings laid, and garages will have electric vehicle charging points installed.

"We will also install bus stops and work with local bus companies to ensure the area forms part of the public transport network."

Richard Blunt, cabinet member for regeneration and development, said: "Cabinet and Council will need to decide if they want to go ahead with this revised scheme, which not only creates around 228 much-needed properties, but will also help stimulate the economy and create jobs and apprenticeships through the construction process.

"If approved, then a formal planning application will need to be submitted and the scheme will go through the usual planning process at which point people will be able to comment again on the proposals."

The Parkway proposals will be referred to full council on Thursday, September 9.

If the proposals are approved a new planning application is likely to be submitted in mid September for a decision in February.

Work could start on site next summer. The scheme forms part of the Accelerated Construction Programme and modern methods of construction would be used to bring forward the development at a faster rate than a usual market development.