King's Lynn could see new waffle takeaway opening in historic market place
The former Priors butcher shop on Lynn's Saturday Market Place could become home to a new waffle takeaway business.
A change of use planning application has been submitted to West Norfolk Council for permission to open Waffle-opolis, which would serve freshly cooked waffle desserts with ice cream and toppings and also milk shakes, soft drinks and hot drinks, all to take away.
According to documents supplied to the council for the application made by Miss Jaimie Manning, the business would operate from 11am to 9pm daily.
It would also employ two staff on a full time basis and two more part time. At present the premises at No.6 Saturday Market Place, between The Bakers Tea Room and Premier convenience store, are empty.
The Saturday Market Place is one of Lynn's historical areas to benefit from a multi-million pound Heritage Lottery Fund grant for its makeover.
