New West Norfolk radio station launches as founder hails 'fantastic response'

West Norfolk and Lynn's new radio station was launched for the first time this morning following the takeover of KL.FM.

KL1Radio reached listeners as far as Scotland, Nottingham and Weston-super-Mare, while founder Richard Dix's cousin listened back to the show from New Zealand.

Mr Dix presents BackTrax after 1pm while other presenters include Richard Tree with the Sunday Roast lunchtime show, Emily Blake with the Classic Hit Weekend and Alex Neal with Weekend Breakfast.

KL1 Radio has launched today (Monday, September 28) for West Norfolk. Picture: SUBMITTED

Emily Blake is well-known in the area as a model and having stood to be Labour's candidate for the South West Norfolk constituency in the recent general election.

Triston Finnis of Lynn-based promoters Twisted Melon Productions is also on board, as is James Martin for weekday breakfast shows.

The station will be available 24 hours a day through smart speakers and phone apps. At present, there are only 19 stations available on DAB in Lynn but this is being explored for the new station.

Reflecting on the first day so far, Mr Dix said: "We have had a huge amount of listeners and for the first day it has gone better than we thought it would.

"We started at 8am rather than 7am just for today to give people a chance to find us, and the response has been fantastic."

The Princess Theatre in Hunstanton offered to host a launch party for the station, but this has not materialised due to coronavirus safety restrictions.

But the website has now launched as listeners begin to listen to an alternative to Greatest Hits Radio, which replaced KL.FM as part of a Bauer Media takeover.

Mr Dix said: "We are trying to be a local radio station with music and information. We are not trying to emulate KL.FM but they did lovely things along the way and we will also look to come along and get involved with local groups and events."

The station has a mixture of soul, rocks and folk shows with the full list available on the website.

Mr Dix is the founder of Rural Broadband which he runs from Heacham.

Visit https://kl1radio.co.uk/ for more information.