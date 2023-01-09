James Wild MP's weekly column, January 6

2022 was a tough year with the war in Ukraine and the after effects of the pandemic driving up inflation and costs for families. As the new year begins the task for the government is to focus relentlessly on tackling the challenges that the country faces.

Next month marks the first anniversary of Putin’s illegal invasion. Thousands of displaced Ukrainians found sanctuary in the UK with many local families opening their homes.

It is right to recognise the efforts of the borough council under councillor Stuart Dark’s leadership to put in place support working other partners to help families settle. Predictions about how the conflict will play out are uncertain, but the UK must continue to provide Ukraine’s Armed Forces with equipment to defend their country.

The biggest issue affecting people’s lives is higher energy and other bills. Unprecedented support has been put in place by the government.

Some 8 million low-income families – including more than 11,000 in North West Norfolk – received cost of living payments last year. The Energy Price Guarantee saved people £900 on average on bills. Funding given to Norfolk County Council helped thousands of people locally. More help will be provided but inflation is widely forecast to fall over the course of the year.

Tackling the NHS backlog is a priority. That will take time and extra funding has been provided given the winter pressures, including to help discharge patients who don’t need to be in hospital. But it is not simply a question of money – it also means making better use of technology and data to deliver more efficient care.

It is immensely frustrating a decision on including QEH as a new hospital scheme was delayed. This remains my priority and throughout last year I made our compelling case in Parliament, worked with other MPs, got health ministers to see the issues first hand, and took many other actions backed with strong local support. The Health Secretary has assured me that sorting RAAC issues are his priority. I hope for positive news soon and keep campaigning.

As well as creating NHS backlogs, Covid made it even harder to get dental care. The new dental practice on the High Street has been delivering around 500 extra appointments a month since it opened and as more dentists are recruited this should increase. This year I’ll keep working with the NHS to press for more provision.

The economic challenges underline the importance of the government’s levelling up agenda. Securing £25 million for the King’s Lynn Town Deal is an important part of that. The new School of Nursing Studies was the first project to be delivered and 50 young people are now enrolled on the nursing apprenticeship course.

Lots of work has been going on to develop business cases for other projects including St. George’s Guildhall and Creative Hub. It is great the government has now approved them all and the focus now is on delivery.

Despite the challenges there are reasons for some optimism. The last few years have shown the resilience of our country and by focusing on improving public services, taking steps to grow the economy, and standing up for our values internationally we can show better days lie ahead.