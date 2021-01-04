It was an unforgettable start to 2021 for parents who welcomed their newborn babies into the world on New Year's Day in Lynn.

Despite wider restrictions on visiting due to Covid-19, it proved to be a joyous occasion for couples who were able to see their child born at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital at the beginning of the year.

Holly Kirk and her partner Jordon Bannister now have a baby girl called Lylah who was born at 12.45pm on January 1, weighing 6lb 7oz.

Jax Hughes. Picture: QEH

Jax Hughes was also born on the first day of the year, weighing 7lb 10oz. His proud parents Hannah and Dominic were thrilled to see their son born at 4.35pm at the Gayton Road site.

Dominic said Jax was born one day early and has an elder sister called Remy.

Also born on New Year's Day was Jack Fisher whose parents are called Sam and Matthew.

Hannah and Dominic Hughes with baby Jax. Picture: QEH

Jack was born at 5.46pm at the hospital, weighing 6lb 9oz.

In all tier levels, the partner of the pregnant woman can be at the hospital throughout induction, labour and the birth of the baby.