The owner of a Norfolk hotel has shared his plans to transform a patch of derelict land into a hot yoga studio.

The Grange Hotel, in King’s Lynn, has been run by Taz and Jane Verma for the past 21 years.

And the couple could be set to branch out their business, with yoga classes, workshops and meditation retreats on offer.

The Grange Hotel in Lynn (27371244)

Plans to convert a disused patch of land near the hotel site into a purpose-built yoga studio have been submitted to West Norfolk Council.

The plans, published on the council’s website, reveal how a brick garage could be knocked down to make way for the studio.

And owner Mr Verma, 50, said the site would be designed around the needs of yoga practitioners and teachers, to ensure a warm and “tranquil” environment.

He said: “I’ve been teaching yoga for 20 years – it’s my hobby and I’ve done it for a long time.

“There’s not really anywhere in Lynn that is warm enough, tranquil enough or dedicated to yoga.

“When I go and teach sometimes its cold and it’s noisy, or some people aren’t really focused.

“I just wanted to have a studio where I can do my own meditation and my own practice.

“This will be sound-proofed, properly heated and well lit.

“I think it’s going to be good for the area.”

But Mr Verma said the studio would also serve as an extension of his hotel business, and said he hoped to have teachers “from all over the world” running classes.

“There could be workshops and retreats for meditation,” he said.

“My thinking is to have teachers who do different styles.

“I think yoga should be all encompassing and encourage younger people as well as people who are less mobile.

“I’m seriously considering doing hot yoga as well as offering different styles so you can do something more athletic or restorative.”

He described where the studio could be built as “derelict” and added: “We’ve got a lot of fly tipping and rubbish put there – it’s going to improve the area.

“It’s going to be at the entrance to the hotel so it’s a good first impression and people will know where it is.

“The hotel is an old Edwardian mansion so we’re trying to keep it in the proper design of the era.”

Council officers recommended the yoga studio plans be approved.

Read more BusinessKings Lynn