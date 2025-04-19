A purpose-built yoga studio has opened its doors in Lynn.

Yoga at The Grange opened this month at The Grange Hotel in Willow Park, offering hot yoga and fresh and exciting opportunities for yoga practitioners and teachers in West Norfolk, those behind the venture have said.

More than just a place to stretch and strengthen, the studio aims to foster a vibrant and inclusive yoga community in Lynn.

An interior view of yoga at The Grange

Through regular classes, workshops and wellness events, the space is designed to bring people together, encouraging connection, spiritual growth and the many physical and mental benefits that yoga can offer to all, a press release says.

The studio is now open and offering classes to suit students of all levels, from complete beginners to experienced practitioners.

In addition to regular yoga classes, the space is available to hire for a variety of wellness and creative activities, including Pilates, Tai Chi, meditation, dance and even photography, choir rehearsals or content creation.

A free open day will take place on Sunday, June 22, offering taster sessions, studio tours and the chance to meet the team.

"We’ve created a beautiful space that’s light, warm, welcoming, and purposefully designed for yoga. Whether you’re looking for a serious hot yoga workout or deep rest and relaxation in a restorative class, there’s a place here for you," said Ellie Merritt, studio manager.

Taz Verma, owner of both the studio and The Grange Hotel, added: "The studio is designed to complement the Edwardian architecture of the hotel and we look forward to integrating the studio and the hotel as a retreat centre in due course.

“My vision is of a space to explore, examine and deliberate on oneself and one's thoughts, feelings, needs and wants."

For more information, class schedules or studio hire see www.yogaatthegrange.co.uk or Instagram @yoga.at.the.grange