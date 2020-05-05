New youth club plan for King's Lynn estate revealed
Published: 17:00, 05 May 2020
Plans to form a new youth club on a Lynn estate have been unveiled – and residents are being urged to get involved.
Community groups on the Fairstead estate have teamed up with the West Norfolk Youth Advisory Board (YAB) for the project, which it is hoped could be operational later this year.
It is hoped that activities will take place at the estate's community centre and multi-use games area.
Read moreKings Lynn
More by this authorAllister Webb