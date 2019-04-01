Newbies scoop pub of the year award

The Rose & Crown public house at Harpley has been named West Norfolk CAMRA’S pub of the year at the first time of asking.

It is a notable win because usually the winning pub has experienced landlords and bar staff.

Shannon Durrant and Alice Darlow took over the Rose and Crown at Harpley less than two years ago.

Although Shannon has previously worked there as the chef, it was their first foray into running a pub.

They now employ Bev Rogers as their bar and front of house manager.

All three are passionate about their work and they clearly have a strong vision for their establishment, and the customer is at the heart of it.

Shannon and Alice are keen for the Rose and Crown to be at the centre of village life.

Bev listens to customers and is guided by their feedback when ordering the beers.

However, she is also keen to make sure that there is always at least one locally brewed ale on offer.

In making the award, the CAMRA branch recognises the high standard of the beer on offer, as well as looking at décor, community involvement and engagement.

Branch chairman, Steve Barker said: “This award highlights just how far Shannon and Alice have brought the pub in a short time.”

Shannon and Alice thanked CAMRA for the support and recognition offered, and were quick to point out the loyalty of their regular customers, whom they also thanked for their support.

Not content with running a successful pub, the couple also offer takeaway food from a stand in the pub car park.

Additionally they have a catering trailer which they can take off site to events. And if that weren’t enough, Shannon has been involved in the setting up of a new Mexican-themed restaurant on Railway Road in Lynn.