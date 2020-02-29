Newly established King's Lynn board hopes to bring transformational change to the town

Following the inaugural meeting to establish a town deal board last month, Graham Purkins of Merxin Ltd, chaired the first official meeting of the King's Lynn Town Deal Board yesterday (Friday, February 28).

Last summer the government announced that 100 towns across the country had been allocated £25m to fund 'interventions' that would result in economic productivity through urban regeneration, planning and land use, skills and enterprise infrastructure and connectivity.

To do this the area needed to establish a town board from a wide and varied number of organisations and interest groups, who would work together in a short space of time to put together a Town Investment Plan.

The first official meeting of the King's Lynn Town Deal Board took place on Friday. Picture: Joshua Paul Gardner/HexCam

The Town Investment Plan will be the strategic document which guide the board's negotiations with the government to put forward proposals or 'interventions' that will bring transformational change to the town.

On his appointment as chair of the King's Lynn Town Deal Board, Mr Purkins, said: "The Town Deal initiative provides a valuable opportunity to enhance the long-term economic outlook and growth of King’s Lynn.

"By bringing together a widespread dynamic team for the Town Deal Board, including local council, businesses and support from our MP, we have the perspective and input to ensure the funding is used for maximum benefit.

"As a local resident, and someone building a business and raising a family in King’s Lynn, I’m a keen supporter of opportunities and initiatives to drive our prosperity and promote King’s Lynn as a vibrant place to live and work."

His deputy Michael Baldwin, of The Bank House and Wenns Chop and Ale House, said: "I decided to take on the position as vice chair as I feel that being a business owner within the town I would like to see the project thrive.

"It is an important prospect for the town and could be transformative for the future of King’s Lynn."

Over the coming weeks a website will be launched under the Vision King's Lynn banner which will cover the work for the King's Lynn Town Deal Board and other funding initiatives including the Future High Streets Fund and High Street Heritage Action zone.

Agendas and minutes from the meetings will be published on the site along with reports from consultation an engagement activities that have taken place under the banner of Vision King's Lynn.

There will also be a link through to the government's portal #MyTown where people will be able to leave their views and ideas about how the potential funding could be used to transform the town.

