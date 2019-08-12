New speed cameras which have been installed on the A149 between Lynn and Hunstanton in the past few weeks have been cleaned after they were marred by graffiti.

The average speed cameras, which are dotted along the A149 route between the Knights Hill and Snettisham roundabouts, had been spray-painted with a number of offensive words – the graffiti seemed to have appeared over the weekend.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council, which installed the cameras as part of the Norfolk Safety Camera Partnership scheme in the last week of July, said: "A team from our highways department have been out to the A149 and have successfully cleaned the graffiti off the speed cameras.