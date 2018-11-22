Newly qualified King's Lynn hospital nurse follows in mum’s footsteps

A newly qualified registered nurse will be following in her mum’s footsteps by caring for patients at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Kirsty Jupp has worked hard to become a nurse just like her mum Jane Parker, who is a tissue viability specialist nurse.

Over the last four years, Kirsty has been juggling the demands of her Open University degree with her fulltime role as a health care assistant on Denver ward.

Kirsty Jup joins mum Jane Parker as a Registered Nurse at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: SUBMITTED. (5557891)

Kirsty has now been notified that she has passed her degree and is looking forward to putting on her blue uniform once she has received her Nursing and Midwifery Council PIN to officially become a staff nurse.

Kirsty, who has also recently got married, said: “It feels amazing to have passed my nursing degree – the last four years have gone really quickly.

“I am also pleased to have followed in my mum’s footsteps. I am proud that we are both in the same job. It is also nice to work in the same hospital as she’s only at the end of a phone if I need her.”

Jane has been a registered nurse for 18 years after training at the QEH and is the lead tissue viability nurse, which is the care of complex wounds. Picture: SUBMITTED.