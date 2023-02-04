A newly refurbished Same Day Emergency Care Unit (SDEC) at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has opened its doors to patients.

On Monday, the QEH opened the newly extended department, which is a £2 million investment funded through the Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care System.

The unit will allow for more patients needing urgent and emergency care to be treated on the same day.

QEH opening of a new same day emergency care unit

It will also reduce pressure on the Trust's Emergency Department and improve ambulance handover times.

The role of SDEC is to provide same day emergency care for patients who would otherwise be admitted to hospital.

This modern clinical facility will provide:

• Refurbished clinical space with capacity to see and treat up to 50 patients daily.

• Direct referrals from GPs and ambulances, therefore reducing attendances in the Emergency Department.

• Dedicated reception area and entrance as well as a waiting area.

Dr Sarah Fleming, divisional director of Urgent and Emergency Care, said: "We are thrilled that our newly extended SDEC unit is open to our patients.

"The expansion of this unit is another step in our continued improvement journey to providing care for patients in the right setting as well as helping to reduce pressure on our emergency department and improve ambulance handover times."

Mitra Mir Mohammad Sadeghi, clinical director, said: "This expansion will make a real difference to both patients in need of emergency care and our staff.

"Expanding this unit means more patients can be assessed quickly, diagnosed and treated without being admitted to a ward, and if safe to do so, could go home the same day.

"In particular it, will mean we can receive more referrals directly from GPs and from ambulance crews which will reduce pressure on our emergency department and improve our patient experience.

"This, in turn, will help to alleviate pressures on staff as well as help patients who are well enough to return home as quickly as possible."

The new unit will be open daily: 8.30am to midnight, Monday to Friday and 9am to 7pm at weekends.

SDEC is located on the ground floor of the hospital near to the emergency department.