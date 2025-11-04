The final touches have been made to a riverside footpath, making it more accessible for pedestrians.

The West Lynn footpath is now complete after final work on Friday. A new double-layer of dove grey gravel surface, bonded with asphalt has been installed, and local councillor Alexandra Kemp has said the completion is “just in time for winter”.

“Improving accessibility to and from Lynn, by weatherproofing the missing stretch up to the Freebridge, fulfills the aspiration for better disability access, saving car journeys and a safer walking route to school,” said Cllr Kemp, county councillor for South Lynn, West Lynn and Clenchwarton.

Cllr Alexandra Kemp steps out on the newly surfaced West Lynn footpath

The long-awaited work, costing £287,000, started in September on the stretch which forms part of the trail, named the King Charles III coastal trail in 2023.

Contractors working on behalf of Norfolk County Council have upgraded the footpath, part of which was closed and a diversion in place for pedestrians during the work.

This week Cllr Kemp said the completion was a “real testament to people power” and was “really good news”.

Celebration time for walkers who can now enjoy the newly surfaced footpath

The work followed a successful bid led by Cllr Kemp and the council for funding from West Norfolk Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy fund. Ms Kemp used £5,000 from her county councillor highways budget towards the scheme.

A few months ago when it was announced that work was to start, the county council said the upgrade would “improve active travel between King’s Lynn and West Lynn, better connect our communities and make walking a more accessible option all year round, benefiting the health and wellbeing of local residents.”