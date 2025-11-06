Councillors say a newly upgraded footpath will encourage more people to “get outside” and enjoy West Norfolk.

Works to upgrade the West Lynn footpath were completed on Friday last week, with hopes that it would improve accessibility for walkers, cyclists, wheelchair users and those with other mobility aids.

The 1.2km path has been widened and resurfaced with tar and chip following a bid from councillor Alexandra Kemp, who represents West and South Lynn.

The path has been widened and resurfaced. Pictures: West Norfolk Council

“It’s wonderful to see this section of the King Charles III Coastal Trail completed,” she said.

“The upgraded path will offer a lasting benefit for both residents and visitors, creating a safe, scenic and accessible route that can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

Funded by West Norfolk Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) fund, it will join the King Charles II trail, which at 2,700 miles long is set to be the world’s longest managed coastal path.

What the footpath looked like before the upgrade

It means people can now walk, wheel, or cycle from the northern edge of Lowestoft to West Lynn.

Cllr Alistair Beales, the leader of the borough council, said: “Supporting communities in West Norfolk is one of the council’s key priorities for our borough.

“With CIL funding, you can see this priority being delivered in a very real way because you can witness the difference this will make, both at grass roots level in communities and across West Norfolk.

“This funding will improve the infrastructure in West Lynn and hopefully encourage more residents and visitors to use this picturesque footpath.”

Cllr Graham Plant, the cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport at Norfolk County Council, added: “I’m delighted this path is now open and accessible to all.

“Our hope is that it will encourage more people to get outside and choose more active forms of travel and enjoy the beautiful coastal scenery of West Norfolk.”