Newlyweds Paul and Ingrid Stannard say they are "facing being back on the street" after struggling to find rented accommodation in Norfolk.

The Lynn News reported last month that the pair, who recently married, were living in their Ford Focus in Lynn Sainsbury's car park.

They were put in the Lynn Travelodge by West Norfolk Council and have been working with charity Shelter to try and find home.

Paul and Ingrid Stannard outside of the Travelodge in Lynn (54977258)

However, due to their employment status and income of state benefits the pair have struggled to find a private rental.

Many private landlords require a guarantor if prospective tenants have a low income, and since the pandemic it's been commonplace for landlords to ask for up to six months rent in advance if a tenant can't provide a guarantor.

Mr Stannard said: "This isn't how we envisioned married life.

Paul and Ingrid on their wedding day last year (54486562)

"Now we are facing being back on the street again and have been told by the council we have two weeks and our time in the Travelodge is over.

"Landlords won't accept us, St James Lodge is full and the council are not treating us as priority."

The couple suffer from physical and mental health issues that prevent them from working, including depression which they have revealed they both have been prescribed SSRI Citalopram for.

Paul and Ingrid Stannard (54486542)

Mrs Stannard, who underwent a sterilisation operation as she "didn't want to bring kids into this situation" suffers from pain which she has been prescribed Naproxen.

A letter from the council dated February 14 said: "You have currently been rejected from the HomeChoice register due to owing former tenant debt on previous social housing.

"This does not affect the assistance the council can still offer you under the relief duty offer still owed to you, which will end 56 days after the council accepted the duty towards you, at this point the council will no longer owe you any further housing duty.

"It is important that we use the time remaining to try and resolve your housing circumstances."

Mr Stannard said: "That wasn't rent arrears, we had to leave some of our things behind and were charged for the removal, and now because of that we've been left in an impossible position with our housing.

"We are upset about facing being homeless again after everything we've been through - we feel let down by the council, and are seeking to move counties to help resolve this.

"Why should we have to though? We've lived in Lynn all of our lives."

A council spokesperson said: "“When temporary accommodation is offered its purpose is to prevent homelessness and give people a period of breathing space while they find a permanent solution to meet their housing needs.

“We actively engage with individuals during this time and offer a generous package of support to help them identify and secure suitable accommodation. There is an expectation that individuals should engage with this support.

“We will continue to offer support to Mr and Mrs Stannard for as long as needed in order to help them find accommodation.”