Newlyweds Paul and Ingrid Stannard have spent the first year of their marriage living in their Ford Focus in Sainsbury's car park, Lynn.

The couple were evicted from their rented home last year, after their landlord reported financial troubles.

Mr Stannard, 53, and his wife,32 both suffer from disabilities and are very "worried about Covid" as they face the rest of Winter bunking in a car park.

Paul and Ingrid on their wedding day last year (54486562)

They spend around £15 a week of their Universal Credit payments on petrol to keep the car heated.

Each morning, the pair go to the Purfleet Trust in Lynn to receive food and have a shower before heading back to the car.

The pair have taken to social media to air their grievances with the council, showing dire living conditions in their Ford Focus.

Mrs Stannard can be heard on the video saying: "I'm frightened, I have asthma and a heart condition that could hospitalize me.

"They don't give a ****, this is how we are living."

Mrs Stannard was admitted to hospital last night through suspected Covid, Mr Stannard remains in the car.

Mr Stannard said: "We've appealed to the council time and time again, but get nowhere.

"St James Lodge and The Night Shelter have no spaces for us and we've been told by the council we aren't high priority, we feel really let down."

The couple, who married last September, said this "is not what they had in mind for married life."

Paul and Ingrid Stannard (54486542)

Mr Stannard said: "This isn't what we had in mind for our first year of married life, we've been together seven years and finally tied the knot - this is how we are living.

"Most people just walk by us in the car park.

"Because of our health problems we are worried about Covid, and being in the car is making my wife more ill.

"Things were so much better before in our flat."

The Stannards claim they had been offered a flat by the council but it "fell through" as of today.

A statement from the council said: "“We make assessments of need based on government legislation and the information people provide when they ask us for help.

"Following that assessment, if applicants have further information that they wish to provide in regard to their situation, they should contact us. Even if someone does not qualify for priority help, we will still provide appropriate advice and assistance.”

The Night Shelter can confirm they haven't had contact from the Stannards on their records.