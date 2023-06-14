A Lynn estate agents has undergone a full makeover following a name change and an office refurbishment.

Despite these alterations, it’s still the same team that makes up Newson and Buck – formerly known as Millsopps.

The name change comes after directors and long-term employees Dale Newson and James Buckman decided it was the right time for a rebrand.

Both Dale and James have been working for the company since its early days and say they have overseen plenty of changes in the company.

Dale said: “After launching Millsopps over 15 years ago, the business has grown to a new level in recent years.

“We have been working on ways to make our business as exciting and current as possible and felt that a new name and branding could help achieve this.”

The rebrand also comes with a complete refit of their office on King Street, as well as the start of the use of technology such as drones to make house viewing simpler.

Dale added: “We have built a fantastic team over the past few years with experienced staff joining the company helping to take us forward.

“We feel that our proactive and friendly sales approach differentiates ourselves from other agents in the area, we will go above and beyond to get a sale across the line.

“We would like to take this opportunity to assure you, that we are the same team and same friendly service you’ve been used to over the last 15 years.

“Please feel free to pop in and say hi when you’re passing.”