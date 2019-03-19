Next steps in scheme to make A149 between King's Lynn and Heacham safer

The next steps in a scheme to make a range of safety improvements to a section of the A149 in West Norfolk gets under way this week.

County councillors approved a scheme in January that would see crucial safety measures at a number of junctions on the A149 between Lynn and Heacham, and the speed limit reduced from 60mph to 50mph on two sections of the road.

These improvements will complement the average speed cameras that are set to be installed by July on the road where there have been 51 accidents including five fatalities over the last six years.

A149 between King's Lynn and Hunstanton

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s environment, development and transport committee, said: “I’m very pleased that a holistic view has been taken and confident that the proposals will bring safety improvements to a much greater length of the road than the original camera scheme along would have done.”

A four-week statutory consultation on the improvements starts this week and is the first step in the legal process that has to be followed before any scheme can be put in place.

The first consultation is a chance for statutory consultees such as parish councils, and blue light services to give feedback.

This will be taken into account before a four-week public consultation starts in early May.

Stuart Dark, county councillor for Dersingham, said: “We knew of safety concerns that had been raised by people living on or near the A149 so when we were made aware of a planned safety camera scheme we were clear that we wanted a range of safety measures to be swiftly considered.

“This new improved scheme is comprehensive, is based on local knowledge and the latest data and includes vital speed limit reductions at key locations.

“The Lamsey Lane junction, which has seen a number of accidents over the years, wasn’t included in the original safety camera scheme so I’m pleased that this is one of the sites set to benefit from much-needed extra safety measures.”

Mr Dark urged all the local councils and organisations invited to respond to the initial consultation to do so, to ensure the scheme “works for local people” and improves safety on the A149.

Junction closures are suggested where Church Road and Double Lodges Road join the A149 and also the possible closure to vehicles of Station Road and Alma Road junctions at Snettisham.

Also proposed are improvements to signage and road markings at Lamsey Lane in Heacham and two sections of the A149 may see the speed limit cut from 60mph to 50mph around Sandringham and Snettisham.

Consultation responses will be taken into account in the design of schemes before any work begins.

Depending on the outcomes, work may be able to begin in winter 2019/20.