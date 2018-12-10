Next store in King's Lynn's town centre set to shut this weekend

Fashion retailer Next is set to close its store on Lynn's High Street this weekend.

The town centre branch is set to shut on Sunday, December 16, with customers being redirected to its store on the Pierpoint Retail Park in Lynn.

Next on High Street in King's Lynn which is set to close on December 16. (5887962)

Posters in the High Street branch's windows, which are believed to have been put up towards the end of last week, state that the shop will close at 4pm on December 16.

A spokeswoman for Next confirmed the closure but declined to comment further on the reasons for closure or questions relating to staff.

Next on High Street in King's Lynn which is set to close on December 16. (5887969)

It is the latest blow to Lynn’s high street, following the closures of Blue Inc on Broad Street and Divine Beds Direct on High Street last month.

Lynn's branch of Swinton Insurance, on Railway Road, also shut last week, and 'closing down sale' signs were also spotted at Peacocks on Broad Street last month.

Although the closures represent a national trend, a Vancouver Quarter spokeswoman said last month that two new tenants will be welcomed to the town centre in the new year.

The new H&M store, which will be housed in the former Beales site in the Vancouver Quarter alongside four other retail units, is also due to open in the spring.