NHS birthday Spitfire flypast: When the display is set to fly over King's Lynn hospital today
Published: 10:20, 10 July 2020
| Updated: 10:57, 10 July 2020
A Spitfire plane is set to fly over Lynn's hospital today to mark the NHS' 72nd birthday.
The plane, decorated with the message 'Thank U NHS', will be flying over several hospitals in the country this morning and this afternoon to celebrate the special occasion.
The family-owned Aircraft Restoration Company, based at Duxford Airfield, will fly the plane over Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital at about 3.36pm.
