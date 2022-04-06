NHS targets now 'kind of meaningless', senior King's Lynn hospital official says

Bosses of Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital are battling to reduce its waiting times for surgery amid what its chief executive called a “torrid” time for the NHS.

The QEH reopened its day surgery unit on March 21 – a crucial step towards returning to its full programme of non-emergency ‘elective’ surgery after the pandemic.

According to a report by QEH chief executive Caroline Shaw, the hospital is “on track to ensure there are no patients waiting over 104 weeks” for elective procedures.

Ambulances outside the QEH at Kings Lynn. (54361798)

During a board meeting on Tuesday, vice-chairman Alan Brown said: “In many ways we are so far off the national targets that it’s become kind of meaningless to measure against them.

“When you’re talking about 104 weeks, that’s two years – and it’s supposed to be 18 weeks. Of course, that’s not just true of us, that’s true of pretty much every trust in the country.”

Mr Brown said discussions had been held at a senior level on whether the QEH’s performance could be compared against other hospital trusts, rather than national targets.

“You can’t really measure ‘well’ against the targets, so how are we doing against our peers?” he said.

Chief operating officer Denise Smith said that, as of April 1, it was now an NHS national standard to start measuring 104-week waiting times, while 18 weeks would remain the benchmark that trusts aim for.

She said: “We have done some fantastic work to really bring down our waiting times for surgery, but we recognise, in line with the rest of the NHS, that this is not something that we will recover in a year.”

She added that it was “a daily challenge” to balance emergency care demand against elective surgery demand.

Ms Shaw said: “It really is torrid in the NHS. Huge demand for our services, a really tired workforce, a financial deal which the public believed was very good – but actually when you take off inflation and all the other financial supplementary issues, it’s going to be challenging.

“I just think we need to put that into context, and we in West Norfolk are no different to lots of other organisations in the country”.

She insisted managers were continuing to closely review its performance to ensure patient safety.

Ambulance handover times at the QEH have meanwhile slumped. In February, 30 per cent of handovers were within 15 minutes, compared with 41 per cent in January.