NHS 'thank you' weekend in West Norfolk for 72nd birthday
Published: 14:16, 02 July 2020
| Updated: 14:26, 02 July 2020
People in West Norfolk are being encouraged to join in the biggest 'thank you' the country has ever seen this weekend on the 72nd birthday of the National Health Service.
This country-wide coming together will thank all those who have been helping us through the pandemic and recognise the vital community connections that continue to support us all.
The Town Hall in Lynn will be lit up blue as part of the weekend tributes as the NHS marks its 72nd anniversary on Sunday
Read moreCoronavirusHealthKings Lynn
More by this authorLynn News Reporter