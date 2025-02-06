Roadworks to improve bus services and pedestrian areas near Lynn’s hospital are set to start this month.

Night closures will be in place along Gayton Road for more than seven weeks while Norfolk County Council (NCC) moves a pedestrian island and creates a new zebra crossing.

Residents can expect restricted access between the Queen Elizabeth Hospital roundabout and the hospital’s service road entrance from 7pm and 6.30am every weekday starting Monday, February 17.

The night closures are set to last more than seven weeks. Picture: Google Maps

It comes after the council discovered that the current issue on Gayton Road is that the nearby mini-roundabout is a known pinch-point for traffic.

Buses that use the route are slowed down when turning right out of the hospital exit to avoid hitting the kerbs on the refuge island and on the south side of the road.

As part of NCC’s Bus Service Improvement Plan, which was given a £50m grant from the Department for Transport to improve public transport in the county, the council wants to relieve congested areas that would usually affect bus routes such as this one, leading to better and more punctual services.

Once completed, NCC says it will allow buses to move through the area more effectively which will improve journey times and reliability for local services and create a safer environment for pedestrians.