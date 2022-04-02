Scouts from Lynn took part in an overnight hike earlier this month in memory of popular local leader Merv Beckett.

It was the first Merv Beckett trophy event and involved 37 Scouts from nine troops in the district.

The hike started at 6pm on Saturday, March 19, and they all were back at Rougham Hall by 4am, despite a few minor detours.

Night hike success for King’s Lynn scouts. Pictured: Carole Beckett presenting the winning team wearing a selection of Merv’s hats with the Merv Beckett trophy. (55800312)

Six tasks were completed by each team, including food tasting, putting up an Icelandic tent and the towers of Hanoi.

Merv was a leader at 12th King’s Lynn Scouts, who died in 2020.

His wife Carole and son Adam presented the team trophy to the winners, the 19th King’s Lynn and 1st Hunstanton mixed team.

Night hike success for King’s Lynn scouts . Pictured: John Rospopa, ADC Scouts, presenting Jamie Bell, 1st Terrington Scouts, with the trophy for the best individual performance. (55800309)

The runners up were 1st Downham Market and 1st Dersingham teams.

Also taking part were the 1st Snettisham, 1st Terrington and 5th, 12th and 21st King’s Lynn troops.

The best individual performance was given to Jamie Bell, of 1st Terrington Scouts.

The event was supported by the Fellowship who undertook the kit check, leaders and young leaders from across the district.