Night is on the ball for two local charities in King's Lynn
A charity ball which has raised around £3,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and the Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House has been hailed a success by organisers.
Friends Louise Jones and Tracy Birkin organised the Wedding Day Ball held on Friday at the Duke’s Head Hotel in Lynn and invited guests to where their wedding outfits including dresses.
The cheerful theme was chosen by the pair who had previously discussed the desire to wear their wedding dresses again and the ball gave them the perfect opportunity to do that.
Louise’s husband Gary was diagnosed with terminal cancer in January 2017 and has undergone chemotherapy which has helped reduce his tumours by almost 70 per cent and he is back working at RAF Marham, where he as worked since he was 16.
Louise of Lynn said: “He’s back to working full time and doing the things he loves to do.
“He is such a joker, and the life and soul of the party, which is one of the reasons I’m so proud of him. Apart from the hospital appointments, life is pretty normal.”
Tracy of South Creake, explained why they had chosen the two charities to benefit from the ball.
She said: “The Macmillan nurses are ‘wonderful’, and, while Gary is not at a stage where he needs to use the services that Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, offers, should he need to, they have been ‘great’ at explaining what he could use at the facility.”
The evening included a disco and also a live singing performance from Phil Lawrence. There was also a three-course meal and a raffle.
Tracy said around eight people turned up in their wedding dresses and one chap also wore a kilt.
“There were lots of people in bridesmaids dresses and there was one lady in a Gothic wedding dress, so I think the theme went down well,” she said.
The event had lots of support form local businesses including Ward Gethin Archer and the Daly Group Ltd who sponsored the evening. Many others provided services for free including the table centre pieces, chair covers and flowers.
Tracy added: “We would love to give a huge thank-you to everyone who supported us in anyway and for everyone who came and made it such a success.
“The total at the moment stands at £2,750, but we still have money coming in so we expect to make the £3,000 mark.”
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.