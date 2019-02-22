Night is on the ball for two local charities in King's Lynn

A charity ball which has raised around £3,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and the Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House has been hailed a success by organisers.

Friends Louise Jones and Tracy Birkin organised the Wedding Day Ball held on Friday at the Duke’s Head Hotel in Lynn and invited guests to where their wedding outfits including dresses.

The cheerful theme was chosen by the pair who had previously discussed the desire to wear their wedding dresses again and the ball gave them the perfect opportunity to do that.

A Wedding Day Ball was held at the Duke's Head in King's Lynn to raise funds for Macmillan and Tapping House. Pictured are organisers (from left) Tracy Birkin, Louise Jones and Annie Holmes

Louise’s husband Gary was diagnosed with terminal cancer in January 2017 and has undergone chemotherapy which has helped reduce his tumours by almost 70 per cent and he is back working at RAF Marham, where he as worked since he was 16.

Louise of Lynn said: “He’s back to working full time and doing the things he loves to do.

“He is such a joker, and the life and soul of the party, which is one of the reasons I’m so proud of him. Apart from the hospital appointments, life is pretty normal.”

Tracy of South Creake, explained why they had chosen the two charities to benefit from the ball.

She said: “The Macmillan nurses are ‘wonderful’, and, while Gary is not at a stage where he needs to use the services that Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, offers, should he need to, they have been ‘great’ at explaining what he could use at the facility.”

A Wedding Day Ball was held at the Duke's Head in King's Lynn to raise funds for Macmillan and Tapping House. Pictured are Gary and Louise Jones

The evening included a disco and also a live singing performance from Phil Lawrence. There was also a three-course meal and a raffle.

Tracy said around eight people turned up in their wedding dresses and one chap also wore a kilt.

“There were lots of people in bridesmaids dresses and there was one lady in a Gothic wedding dress, so I think the theme went down well,” she said.

The event had lots of support form local businesses including Ward Gethin Archer and the Daly Group Ltd who sponsored the evening. Many others provided services for free including the table centre pieces, chair covers and flowers.

Tracy added: “We would love to give a huge thank-you to everyone who supported us in anyway and for everyone who came and made it such a success.

“The total at the moment stands at £2,750, but we still have money coming in so we expect to make the £3,000 mark.”