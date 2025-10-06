A shelter for the homeless is expecting a busy winter coupled with the start of an exciting next phase of a project to provide more accommodation.

October marks the first anniversary of Lynn Night Shelter being open all year and during this time, it has housed almost double the previous year’s number of vulnerable people.

It is also the month the shelter issues a rallying fundraising call to the community for support to ensure its vital work continues.

Lucy McKitterick, night shelter director, said staff and volunteers have welcomed the opportunity to be part of year-round provision for people experiencing homelessness in the area.

She said it has also been an opportunity to help guests and support them with the immediate need for somewhere safe to stay and with finding somewhere to live long-term.

October 2024 to September 2025 has seen 69 individuals stay at the St John’s House shelter at Blackfriars Road.

Individuals stay for up to three months in a room of their own, they have meals, laundry facilities, 24/7 staff support and pastoral care.

The shelter’s intensive support staff work one-to-one with individuals to look at options for move-on accommodation but also to access help with physical and mental health, addiction, debt, keeping appointments including with probation services where needed, and to connect with other professionals able to offer specialist advice.

Ms McKitterick explained many of their guests have complex needs including mental health and addiction, and all will have experienced trauma including the trauma of finding themselves with nowhere safe to stay.

Over a year ago the shelter was facing closure due to a lack of outside funding but this autumn work is set to begin on the second phase of a project to extend and improve St John’s House so it can help even more people.

This project, which started last year, will see capacity increase by a third and Ms McKitterick said the night shelter is keen the work is completed as soon as possible as the charity continues to see “more than twice as many referrals as can be accommodated”.

She said: “On behalf of the charity may I share a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has been involved in the work of the night shelter so far.

“The night shelter receives no local or national government funding so the support of our local community continues to be crucial in making our work possible – without your donations, fundraising events, and gifts of food and practical help we would not be here with a night shelter for King’s Lynn and West Norfolk this autumn.

“Our 2025-26 fundraising campaign begins this month and we warmly welcome continued support to ensure we are still here for people who need us in the spring.

“This year’s move to year-round opening has been a great opportunity for us to be more involved in work with partner agencies, including our work with probation and local police, and the working groups set up by the borough council as part of their homelessness strategy.

“It’s good to be able to contribute year-round to these discussions and to look together for ways to support some of the most vulnerable people in our community.

“Above all, it’s good to be open year-round because it was the one change our guests have consistently asked for: and their lived experience has taught us that homelessness is traumatic and hugely risky at any time of year.

“As we look ahead to this winter, we hope our local community will continue to give their warm support so that we can continue to welcome people through our green front door - for shelter, safety, and for ongoing help. And we look forward to seeing construction on site at St John’s House very soon!”

The shelter is holding an information evening to encourage new volunteers to come forward. It will take place on Thursday, October 16 at 7pm at the night shelter at St John’s House.

People are welcome to come along and further details on how to support the shelter’s work can be found on the website www.klnightshelter.org.uk or Facebook @klnightshelter. Alternatively, call 01553 776109 or email: director@klnightshelter.org.uk