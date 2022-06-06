A memorial garden at the night shelter in Lynn has been blessed by the Bishop in a ceremony on Saturday.

The new space is also part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and after the service a party was held at St John's Church in The Walks.

The Rt Rev Dr Jane Steen, Bishop of Lynn, conducted the short service and blessed the Jubilee Garden in memory of people who have died who experienced homelessness.

The Jubilee Garden after the blessing at King's Lynn night shelter

Staff and volunteers helped on the occasion and Lucy McKitterick, Night Shelter co-ordinator, said: "If you come to see the Jubilee Garden you’ll see not only a lovely planting of roses but also the accompanying plaque where we chose for the dedication the text Jesus said, In my Father’s house are many rooms."

The Bishop of Lynn, Jane Steen , blesses the memorial garden on Saturday.