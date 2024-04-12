A night shelter in town has been given a big boost after an appeal for vital items.

A call for sleeping bags from the Lynn Night Shelter was answered by the Lynn Vancouver Round Table 1114 group last month.

The appeal was made via the press, and members of the group arranged for a total of 20 sleeping bags to be donated to the shelter.

(L/R) Stefan Dicianu, Cllr Rob Colwell, Night Shelter team member, and James Whelan. Photo credit King’s Lynn Night Shelter

Ten of the bags came from the group, and Cllr Rob Colwell - a member of the group - agreed to match funds from his personal councillor allowance.

The members were given a tour of the building and told about the additional need for more beds.

Dan Jastrzebski, Round Table chairman, said: “We are always wanting to help local charities and when we heard of the request we knew it was something we wanted to support.

“We are grateful to the team at the night shelter for the help they provide locally”.

Staff at the night shelter posted their thanks on social media and wrote a letter to the group.

Lucy McKitterick, director of the shelter, said: “In the five months, November 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, we completed 69 self-referral forms for people coming to the door wanting to stay at the night shelter, and we gave out 50 sleeping bags.

“This is part of the ‘at door service’ we offer 24/7 to people sleeping rough, sofa surfing, or otherwise vulnerably housed”.

She thanked the Round Table for its ongoing support.

Cllr Colwell said: “I’m a proud ‘Tabler’ and we first got involved with helping the night shelter with sleeping bags in 2019.

“To answer their appeal for help again was important for the group and I was only too happy to match fund ten new sleeping bags from my allowance.

“I’m angry the Government wants to now criminalise rough sleeping.

“With news that the Lynn Night Shelter will now be open all year round, we hope to continue our support.”

The Lynn Vancouver Round Table is looking for more members to get involved with activities and fundraise for charities.

It is open to men aged 18-45.

If you would like more information then contact them via their Facebook page or email Robert.colwell@1114-gb.roundtable.world