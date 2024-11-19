Pilots from RAF Marham are taking part in a series of night-time flying training exercises this week.

They started on Monday and will continue until Thursday and residents have been told to expect some noise until 11pm each night.

The West Norfolk base is home to the RAF's F35 Lightning aircraft, with each jet estimated to cost around £100m.

There will be night time training exercises from RAF Marham. Picture: Paul Tibbs

A spokesman said: "As much flying as possible will be conducted over the sea in designated training areas, but residents in close proximity to RAF Marham may notice an increase in aircraft noise during these evenings as aircraft depart and recover to the airfield."

RAF activity has been prominent over the county in recent months with a sonic boom heard in October.

Low flying is an essential skill for aircrew and must be practised in order to fulfil the tasks demanded by current operations.

Any concerns about the activity should be directed to the Ministry of Defence Low Flying Complaints and Enquires team: email: SWK-lowflying@mod.gov.uk