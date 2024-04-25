A town’s nightclub which closed down is to be given a new lease of life as a “club for everyone”.

Daniel High, who also owns Dr Thirsty’s in Norfolk Street, has bought the former Bar and Beyond premises with plans on keeping it as a nightclub but giving it a fresh new look.

Themed 90s, 80s and 70s nights are planned as well as live music with local bands set to perform.

Bar & Beyond shut down earlier this year - it has now been bought by Daniel High

A name or official opening date hasn’t been confirmed for the new nightclub - but Daniel and the team are aiming to open up to members of the public between the end of May and the beginning of June.

Daniel said: “It will be a club for everyone. Youngsters are welcome, but music policies will be different to Dr Thirsty’s.”

Nathan Hollands, who has worked as a licensee for 27 years and is a board director of Lynn’s Festival Too, will be managing the nightclub.

Daniel has also worked in the nightlife industry in Lynn for a number of years.

They have discussed plans to have genre-themed music nights, playing music from throughout the decades as well as rock, country and soul music.

Daniel said: “There is a lot of local talent that feels like they haven’t got anywhere to play.

“We want to keep local and want to use local suppliers.

“It’s a big gamble to take, but the town has a lot of history music-wise.”

Nathan added: “It’s not all about bands though, it's about future-proofing the town.

“We want to get the night time economy thriving again, it has been a struggle since Covid, but people do still want to go out.

“We want to bring people out again that haven’t been out for a while.”

Daniel and Nathan are working alongside three other members of staff to get the nightclub open and ready for summer.

The venue, which has a 500 capacity, is currently being refurbished to have a “classier look” with the front of the building being used as a “mini nightclub area” and the back half of the building leaving a bigger space for bands to perform.

Upstairs, there are six to seven empty rooms which could be used as dressing rooms for bands, rehearsal rooms, and eventually, even a recording studio.

Daniel has been looking for the right venue for around two years and decided to take a “gamble” in purchasing the property.

Work is being done to the building to ensure it is energy efficient to provide long-term stability.

Nathan explained how he believes that this new nightclub could bring more footfall into Lynn town centre.

He said: “It would bring more into the town, they might plan to see a band here in the evening, but decide to go shopping first and then go out for a meal. It could bring more footfall in the town again.”

Bar and Beyond closed at the beginning of February, it was one of 17 sites owned within the Rekom Group that shut with immediate effect.