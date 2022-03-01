A popular bar and nightclub in King's Lynn has signed up to a charity appeal to aid people in war-torn Ukraine.

Bar and Beyond on Norfolk Street has responded to the British Red Cross appeal by providing its facility as a drop off point for clothing donations.

Members of the community will be able to go along to the club to donate items of clothing this Thursday, March 3 between 2pm and 6pm.

Ukraine flag. Ukrainian flag on black storm cloud sky. stormy weather (55159511)

There will be a team of volunteers on hand to help receipt of the clothing donations which are asked to be clean , in good condition and securely packed in bags.

At this time only clothing is being asked to be donated which will help with the humanitarian needs that the British Red Cross supplies to the Ukraine.

The venue will also be donating any lost property items that have been at the nightclub for six weeks without being claimed and anyone who knows they have an item they have left at the venue should collect it before this Thursday.

A spokesman for REKOM UK, operators of Bar and Beyond said: "The plight of Ukraine caused by Russia’s attack has touched many people who want to help in some way.

"We wanted to do something too, so we are supporting the British Red Cross by holding the clothing collection on Thursday.

"If anyone wants to drop off clean clothing that is in good condition and is securely packed in bags we would be very grateful.

"A number of our venues are supporting the initiative. At this stage we are only able to receive clothing donations."