Nikki Scott, founder of military Scotty's Little Soldiers, went on BBC breakfast this morning to talk about what Remembrance Day means to her and those who use her charity.

Nikki set up the charity after her husband Lee Scott, was killed in action in Afghanistan.

She said: "It's the one time of year where the country shows that they haven't forgotten.

"For me personally it's a very difficult time, it's around the anniversary of Lee's death."

Scotty's said in Instagram: "Very proud moment watching our founder Nikki on BBC breakfast this morning, talking about remembrance and what it means to bereaved children."