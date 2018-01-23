Nine bikes stolen in Weeting burglary

Nine pit or supermoto bikes have been stolen during a burglary in Weeting.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the bikes were stolen from a garage at an address in Shadwell Close.

Police are appealing for information after nine 'pit' or 'supermoto' bikes stolen during a burglary in Weeting. Photo: SUBMITTED.

The garage was broken in to some time between 1pm on Monday, January 15 and 9pm on Tuesday, January 16.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the times stated or anyone with information is asked to contact PC Mark Tate at Thetford Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

