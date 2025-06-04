Nine men are set to appear in court today as part of a huge case into alleged breaches of sea fishing regulations.

The defendants are accused of offences such as failing to submit logbook data and accurate electronic landing declarations after fishing at Lynn.

Meanwhile, Shellfish Limited - a Lynn-based registered fish buyer - has been charged with numerous counts of failing to comply with registration conditions.

A fishing fleet at Lynn

The alleged offences all date back to 2020, 2021 and 2022.

One West Winch man is facing 25 separate charges in relation to five different fishing boats.

A preliminary hearing is taking place at Lynn Magistrates’ Court today, where the men could enter pleas.

Fishing boats at the Boal Quay in Lynn

Those charged are:

• Dean English, 45, of Cresswell Street in Lynn: Five counts of, being the master of Lucky Luke LN6, failing to submit logbook data by electronic means.

• Mark Freestone, 52, of Stone Close in Watlington: Five counts of, being master of Tessa LN487, failing to submit an accurate electronic landing declaration within 24 hours after landing.

• Stephen Fysh, 34, of Bagge Road in Gaywood: Five counts of, being master of Audrina LN483, failing to submit an accurate electronic landing declaration within 24 hours after landing.

• John Lake, Shellfish Limited (business), Port of Lynn: Twelve counts of, being a registered fish buyer, failing to submit a sales note to the Marine Management Organisation within 24 hours of the first sale.

• John Lake, of Riverside in Lynn: Five counts of, being owner of Lucky Luke LN6, failed to submit logbook data by electronic means.

• Keron Johnson, 33, of Front Street in Lynn: Five counts of, being master of Charlotte LN466, failed to submit accurate logbook data by electronic means.

• Neil Lake, 64, of Gravel Hill Lane in West Winch: Five counts of, being owner of Ana Maria LN478, failing to submit an accurate electronic landing declaration within 24 hours.

Five counts of, being owner of Tessa LN487, failing to submit an accurate electronic landing declaration within 24 hours.

Five counts of, being owner of Audrey Patricia, failing to submit fishing logbook data by electronic means of the daily operations of the vessel.

Five counts of, as owner of Charlotte LN466, failing to submit accurate logbook data by electronic means.

Five counts of, as owner of Two Marks LN458, failing to submit logbook data by electronic means.

• Jed Lunness, 32, of Gaywood Road in Lynn: Four counts of, as master of Audrey Patricia, failing to submit fishing logbook data by electronic means of the daily operations of the vessel.

• James Manning-Coe, of Lynn Road in Castle Rising: Five counts of, as owner of Lucky Luke LN6, failing to submit logbook data by electronic means.

• Andrew Rudd, 32, of Long Lane in West Winch: Five counts of, as master of Two Marks LN458, failing to submit logbook data by electronic means.