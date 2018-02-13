Nine new homes pop up in North Wootton

Freebridge Community Housing has handed over the keys to nine of its new homes in North Wootton after completing the second phrase.

The organisation is working to replace a number of prefabricated houses with modern, thermally efficient properties and has built one three-bedroom house, four two-bedroom houses along with four one-bedroom flats.

Phase 2 of the Priory Road development

Lewis Pratt and Georgia Long, along with their one-year-old daughter Harper, are among those tenants who will be making one of the two-bedroom properties their new home.

Mr Pratt said: “Once we had Harper everything had to change. When this home came up it was a shock, from where we had come neither of us ever thought we would be so lucky to end up in a place like this.

“I used to live on Blackthorn Road when I was younger and knew of Priory Road, I can’t believe how much better it looks now.

“It’s a better area for families, we’ve already been able to take the buggy out on walks in the woods.”

Chairman of Freebridge Community Housing, Andy Walder, was on hand to pass them their new keys and officially welcome the family to Priory Road.

Mr Walder said: “Having the chance to meet Georgia, Lewis and Harper, and hearing what it means to them to have such a fantastic new home, really does do so much to highlight the importance of the work we do at Freebridge.

“It’s a real pleasure to welcome all of the new tenants here to North Wottoon.

“Freebridge are passionate about developing homes and creating opportunities for people within West Norfolk and we will continue to support the needs of the community by providing this much needed housing in a place where people want to live.”

Freebridge’s new homes were built in conjunction with a number of partners including construction and building maintenance firm TM Browne.