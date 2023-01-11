Nine teenage boys have been arrested following a fight between two groups of youths outside of a leisure centre.

Officers were called to an incident at 10.12pm on Monday involving around 20 youths from two groups outside of Alive Lynnsport in Lynn's Greenpark Avenue.

Some of the people involved received minor injuries, with one requiring hospital treatment at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Arrests have been made following the fight outside of Alive's Lynnsport

Five boys aged 17, two boys aged 16, one aged 15 and one aged 19 were arrested for public order offences and questioned at Lynn Police Investigation Centre where they remain.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage of the incident or knows who was involved should contact Sgt Amy Laws quoting incident number 355 from January 9 via 101 or email OpDiscovery-KL@norfolk.police.uk.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.